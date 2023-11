Biden: Conditions of American hostages held by Hamas and release time unknown President Biden spoke to reporters Friday after the first group of hostages were released by Hamas as part of a deal for a temporary cease-fire with Israel. Mr. Biden said he expects more hostages to be released Saturday, but it's unknown when the Americans held will be let go. CBS News White House reporter Bo Erickson has more from Nantucket, Massachusetts, where the president is spending Thanksgiving weekend.