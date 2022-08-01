Watch CBS News

Special Report: Biden announces death of Ayman al-Zawahiri, says "justice has been delivered"

President Joe Biden announced Monday that al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri had been killed in a drone strike in Kabul. "He carved a trail of murder and violence," Mr. Biden said of the terrorist leader who worked side by side with Osama bin Laden. Watch his remarks in a CBS News Special report anchored by John Dickerson, joined by CBS News senior White House correspondent Nancy Cordes and CBS News senior national security contributor Michael Morell.
