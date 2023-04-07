Watch CBS News

Baby bald eagles' sibling rivalry on full display

An El Dorado wildlife photographer captured the rare sighting of three baby bald eagles in their nest along the American River. As his pictures reveal, relations for the siblings aren't always easy; their sibling rivalry is on full display.
