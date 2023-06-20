Watch CBS News

A look at California's connection to Juneteenth

On this Juneteenth, we are taking a closer look at California's connection to this federal holiday. Contrary to what most of us learned in school, California has a conflicted history of slavery and is now trying to right a wrong.
