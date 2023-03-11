18 men arrested in connection with child sexual exploitation sting The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office led a multi-agency undercover operation that resulted in the arrest of 18 suspects accused of sexual exploitation of children. The suspects were arrested for various charges, including contacting a minor with the intent to commit a sex crime, arranging to meet with a minor for lewd purposes, attempted lewd/lascivious acts with a child under 14, distribution of harmful material to a minor, and attempted production of child pornography.