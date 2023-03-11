Watch CBS News

18 men arrested in connection with child sexual exploitation sting

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office led a multi-agency undercover operation that resulted in the arrest of 18 suspects accused of sexual exploitation of children. The suspects were arrested for various charges, including contacting a minor with the intent to commit a sex crime, arranging to meet with a minor for lewd purposes, attempted lewd/lascivious acts with a child under 14, distribution of harmful material to a minor, and attempted production of child pornography.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.