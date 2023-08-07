Even remote work icon Zoom is ordering workers back to the office

U.S. sees decline in remote work positions Remote work job postings in decline in U.S., LinkedIn report finds 04:16

One of the companies that benefitted most from the rise of remote work is calling its own employees back to the office.

Videoconferencing platform Zoom is asking its 7,400 workers who live near a company office to report to their desks twice a week, effective immediately, a company spokesperson told CBS MoneyWatch.

The new corporate policy marks the end of a fully remote era for the software company, which benefitted enormously from the COVID-19-driven rise in remote work.

"We believe that a structured hybrid approach — meaning employees that live near an office need to be on site two days a week to interact with their teams — is most effective for Zoom," a Zoom spokesperson said in a statement to CBS MoneyWatch. "As a company, we are in a better position to use our own technologies, continue to innovate, and support our global customers."

The company said its technologies will remain essential to its own operations, in order to keep "dispersed teams connected and working efficiently."

There appears to be some leniency to the policy, as Zoom said it will continue to hire top talent, regardless of where potential employees are based.