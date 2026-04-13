Zebra escape: Zeus gets loose again in Lincoln, safely returned home

A zebra that's become a familiar sight in Placer County was on the loose again Monday, but animal services say the situation ended safely.

Placer County Animal Services confirmed that "Zeus the zebra," who is new to the Lincoln area, escaped from his enclosure again but was later found wandering a roadway just north of Lincoln and returned home. Zeus was located on Monday along West Wise Road between Gladding and McCourtney, the California Highway Patrol's Auburn office said.

There were previous sightings of Zeus on the loose over the weekend, according to animal services, which said the weekend storm activity was likely the reason Zeus was able to escape on Friday.

Zeus after escaping on Friday, April 10 Placer County Animal Services

Officials say the animal's repeated escapes may be tied to its recent arrival in the area, as it adjusts to a new environment.

The incident was also reported to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Under state regulations, zebras — along with all members of the equidae family — are not classified as restricted species in California. That means they can be owned without a restricted species permit from Fish and Wildlife.

However, ownership still comes with requirements. State guidance indicates that individuals keeping exotic animals like zebras should have at least two years of experience working with such animals, including direct experience handling zebras.

Placer County Animal Services also stresses the importance of proper containment and care. Large animals like zebras require secure enclosures and enough space to move safely, both for their well-being and to prevent them from getting loose.

No injuries were reported in any of the animal's escapes, and it's unclear whether any enforcement action will be taken.