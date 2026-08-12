Yuba Fire near Nevada City prompts evacuation orders, threatens structure

Evacuation orders were issued Wednesday afternoon west of Nevada City due to a wildfire that is threatening at least one structure, officials said.

Cal Fire NEU said its crews are responding to a fire in a field in the area of the 11000 block of Yuba Ridge Drive near Nevada City. Crews said the fire was burning at a moderate rate of spread and threatening a structure.

As of about 3:45 p.m., Cal Fire reported the fire to be about 20 acres.

Fire crews responded to Yuba Ridge Drive for a wildfire that prompted evacuation orders. Cal Fire NEU

Yuba Fire evacuation information

Three zones — NCO-E075, CSP-E058 and NCO-E085 — were placed into evacuation orders. This area includes the South Yuba River State Park. People in the area were urged to leave the area immediately.

NCO-E085 has since been downgraded to an evacuation warning. The other zones remain under mandatory evacuation orders.

Zones NCO-E074, NCO-E245 and NCO-E311 remain under evacuation warnings. People in the area who require extra time to evacuate should leave, according to the sheriff's office.

A temporary evacuation point is at the Madelyn Helling Library at 980 Helling Way in Nevada City. A temporary evacuation shelter for animals is at Nevada County Horseman, located at 10600 Bubbling Wells Rd. in Grass Valley.

Jones Bar Road and Newtown Road are closed, as well as Nishinam Gulch at Highway 49.

The Nevada County Office of Emergency Services said it's monitoring the Yuba Fire.

It's unknown what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.