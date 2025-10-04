Yuba County Jail correctional officer allegedly took female inmate away from jail for sex

The Yuba County Sheriff's Department on Saturday said it arrested a correctional officer after an investigation into sexual misconduct at its jail.

The department said that on Friday, a female inmate at Yuba County Jail told staff that she had been sexually assaulted by one of their correctional officers.

An investigation was launched, and the department said it learned C.O. Matthew Babb had taken the woman from her housing unit and away from jail grounds.

According to the Sheriff's Department, Babb used a medical appointment as a pretense for taking her, but he instead took her to Olivehurst, which is where the alleged misconduct happened.

He also took her to several places before and after the alleged sexual assault happened, the department said.

"This conduct is unacceptable, and a betrayal of the trust placed in our office and our correctional staff," said Sheriff Anderson. "The safety and dignity of those in our custody is a top priority, and we are committed to full transparency and accountability in this matter."

Babb has worked with the Yuba County Jail since July 2020.

He was booked into the Placer County Jail on suspicion of sexual activity with an inmate and was placed on administrative leave.