2 major crashes in days prompts safety concerns Yuba County's Forty Mile Road

One week after a woman was hit and killed along Forty Mile Road near the Hard Rock Casino in Yuba County, another family is dealing with a similar case. Both families are demanding that something be done for safety.

Jaclyn Kazemba and her boys were traveling along Forty Mile Road on Friday when their vehicle collided with another car in front of Hard Rock. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) says they found Kazemba's car down an embankment. The other driver also suffered major injuries.

"I believe that road needs to be more safe," Kazemba said from her hospital bed. "I don't want anybody to go through what I'm going through. All I could think about was my kids."

Kyle, 9, and Nicholas, 13, needed more specialized pediatric care and were air-lifted to UC Davis Medical Center.

Kyle broke bones in both of his legs. He's already gone through surgery. He's bruised up but is expected to be on the mend soon.

Nicholas remains in critical condition and in a medically induced coma. Nicholas experienced broken bones, but also swelling of the brain.

"He's already had two surgeries to keep the swelling down, and he's still trying to fight for his life," the boys' father, Ramon Deltoro, said.

This comes just a week after a woman in a wheelchair was hit and killed near the same spot. Now these families are calling for urgent change on this rural backroad that lacks lighting and sidewalks.

"They need more lights.. traffic lights. I don't want another family to ever go through this pain," Deltoro said.

The CHP says that in the last four years, there have been two deaths, seven serious injury crashes, and 25 minor injury crashes on Forty Mile Road near the Toyota Amphitheatre and Hard Rock Casino.

"In one or two days, I get to leave," Kyle said from the hospital.

"He told me that with how he feels better, he wishes he would take his brother and his mom's pain so they could come home with us. And for my youngest son to say that, it just hurts me," Deltoro said.

Yuba County officials say an entertainment zone will be built in the area in the near future. They have plans for safety improvement projects to go with it, but the families say they want something done now.