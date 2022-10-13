Watch CBS News
Local News

Police: Man stabbed multiple times at Yuba City gas station parking lot

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS13 News AM News Update - 10/13/22
CBS13 News AM News Update - 10/13/22 03:02

YUBA CITY – A stabbing investigation at a Yuba City gas station parking has prompted a heavy police presence on Thursday.

The scene is at the Circle K along the 1400 block of Colusa Avenue.

Yuba City police say, around 10:30 a.m., officers responded to investigate a stabbing and found a 38-year-old man with multiple wounds. Life-saving measures were started by officers and he was soon rushed to the hospital. 

Officers say the suspect had left the scene before they arrived. 

Exactly what led up to the stabbing is unclear. 

No description of the suspect has been released.  

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on October 13, 2022 / 2:34 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.