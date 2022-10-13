Police: Man stabbed multiple times at Yuba City gas station parking lot

YUBA CITY – A stabbing investigation at a Yuba City gas station parking has prompted a heavy police presence on Thursday.

The scene is at the Circle K along the 1400 block of Colusa Avenue.

Yuba City police say, around 10:30 a.m., officers responded to investigate a stabbing and found a 38-year-old man with multiple wounds. Life-saving measures were started by officers and he was soon rushed to the hospital.

Officers say the suspect had left the scene before they arrived.

Exactly what led up to the stabbing is unclear.

No description of the suspect has been released.