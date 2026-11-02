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Yuba City warns residents after rabid bat is found

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

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A bat found in Yuba City has tested positive for rabies, city officials said Monday.

The live bat was found Oct. 27 on the ground near the 2500 block of Live Oak Boulevard and was collected by Sutter Animal Services Authority.

Testing through the Sacramento County Public Health Lab later confirmed the bat had rabies.

Officials said there was no known contact with the bat before it was collected.

Residents are being reminded not to touch bats or other wild animals, especially if they appear sick or dead. Pet owners should also make sure rabies vaccinations are up to date.

Anyone with questions can contact Sutter Animal Services Authority.

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