Yuba City Paralympic athlete takes home bronze at World Para Athletics Championships

A Northern California athlete is proving that strength doesn't come from what you see, but what you believe. A legally blind Paralympic athlete recently came home from the World Para Athletics Championships in India with bronze.

Kym Crosby is representing Team USA, and a whole lot more.

"Growing up visually impaired was really hard. I had to have accommodations to do anything, but not to run," said Paralympic athlete Kym Crosby.

Crosby was born with albinism, meaning she has no pigment in her hair, skin and eyes. With no pigment in her eyes, she is legally blind.

The Yuba City native fell in love with running back in high school after her brother and P.E. teacher encouraged her to pursue it.

"But then it wasn't until my first track meet where I won my 100-meter race and I was like, 'Whoa. I didn't know that I was that fast.' And everybody was shocked," she said.

Kym says joining the track team changed her life. She started coming out of her shell, making more friends and gaining confidence.

"Now people don't believe me that I was shy because they can't get me to shut up," she said.

Now she's a three-time Paralympic Games athlete. Just last week, she took home two bronze medals at the 2025 World Para Athletics World Championships in India.

"It gives me the platform to tell other girls like me that it doesn't matter what hurdle you have in front of you, you can get over it and achieve anything you set your mind to," she said.

Her story even inspired a young girl in Texas, who reached out to tell Kym she is her biggest fan.

"And I was like, wait, all the way in Texas? And I'm from this small town? And there's somebody in Texas who knows me and follows me? And she also has albinism," said Crosby.

Crosby says this is about so much more than running. She hopes to serve as a role model for aspiring Paralympic athletes.

"I have a voice and I can use this. I know there's other people out there like me who can also benefit from this. It has helped me in so many ways," she said.

In a full-circle moment, she trained for the world championships in India on her old high school's track.