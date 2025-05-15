Watch CBS News
Suspect in armed carjacking arrested after barricading himself in stolen car in Live Oak

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
LIVE OAK — A suspect in an armed carjacking was arrested after he barricaded himself inside a stolen car in Live Oak, authorities said Thursday night.

The Sutter County Sheriff's Office said the carjacking happened around 6 p.m. on Pease Road in Yuba City, south of Live Oak. The suspect fled before law enforcement officials arrived.

Deputies later located the suspect around 7:15 p.m. in the stolen car on Allen Street in Live Oak.

A perimeter was established around the vehicle, and crisis negotiators responded to the scene to attempt to get the suspect to surrender.

The sheriff's office confirmed to CBS Sacramento around 8:20 p.m. that the suspect had been taken into custody without incident.

No deputies were injured. The sheriff's office said it was not known if the carjacking victim was hurt.

