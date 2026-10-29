Yolo County nonprofit helping former foster youth transition to adulthood

The foster system can be difficult to navigate for people inside of it, and it can have lasting impacts on former foster youth as they enter adulthood. A Yolo County nonprofit seeks to relieve some of those difficulties.

Make it Happen was initially established in 2014. The nonprofit's executive director, Cathi Schmidt, says it has assisted nearly 400 children with the transition out of the foster care system.

She says some of those children have significant trauma that makes it difficult for them to trust others, and they often lack a support system after they age out of the system, which no longer assists fostered children once they become adults.

"Up until about the age 18, and then after that, they almost become invisible in the community, and that's where this agency steps in," Schmidt explained.

For former foster youth looking to find their footing, the program is a lifesaver. Things like furniture and household supplies can be difficult to acquire for any young adult — having access to resources like Make it Happen helps make the first steps out of the foster system a little easier.

Kegen Wells, an intern for Make it Happen, was put in the foster care system at the age of 13. For Wells, the transition wasn't always easy.

"It was definitely a pivotal chapter in my life, and there was a lot of different mixed feeling, actually, Wells said. "There was some confusion, there was some sadness on some days, some frustration on others."

Wells is also a college student at UC Davis, trying to turn a challenging past into powerful future purpose. Through Make it Happen, people can sponsor UC Davis Guardian Scholars — students who've been in foster care that are now making the move to campus.

After Wells gained hope from the nonprofit's assistance when she first exited the foster system, she aims to pass that same hope on to others.

"I think that, at times, it's told that it's out of reach, or that it's not possible, and I really want to emphasize that that couldn't be further from the truth," Wells said.