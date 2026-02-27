Watch CBS News
4 arrested in Yolo County cluster mailbox theft investigation

Cecilio Padilla
Authorities have arrested four suspects in connection with a recent series of thefts from cluster mailboxes across Yolo County.

The Yolo County Sheriff's Office says they started investigating the thefts in January, identifying a stolen U-Haul van that was possibly linked to the suspects.

In total, detectives believe that stolen U-Haul trekked between West Sacramento and Woodland at least five times last month – all in the early morning hours.

Detectives were able to identify residences in North Highlands and West Sacramento as being linked to the suspects. Search warrants were served to those residences and the stolen U-Haul was found, along with a cache of stolen mail.

Four suspects were arrested: Carlos Cervantes Sr., Moses Santos, Anita Santos, and Kimberly Chavez.

Local law enforcement agencies are targeting suspected mail thieves as tax season fuels tax refund fraud and identity theft.

Earlier this week, Stockton police announced the arrest of two mail theft suspects allegedly linked to a number of incidents in their jurisdiction. 

