Stockton police arrest 2 suspects allegedly linked to multiple mail theft cases

Two people are facing multiple felony and misdemeanor counts as Stockton police crack down on mail theft.

Stockton police say they've been investigating a particular case of suspected mail theft that was forwarded to them by Councilmember Michele Padilla earlier in February.

Detectives noted that surveillance video captured a suspicious vehicle possibly linked to the suspects.

With the help of the United States Postal Inspection Service, detectives identified two suspects allegedly linked to a number of mail theft incidents in Stockton. Those two people, 32-year-old Dmarcus Javis and 35-year-old Jessica Ta, were arrested on Wednesday.

Officers say counterfeit mailbox keys and hundreds of pieces of stolen mail were found at Ta's home. Credit cards and checks belonging to other people were also found.

In total, police say Javis and Ta are facing 11 felony and 18 misdemeanor counts.