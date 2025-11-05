Yolo County activates emergency food distributions as now-longest government shutdown drags on

Yolo County started a series of emergency food distributions on Wednesday in response to a pause in CalFresh payments amid the ongoing government shutdown.

The county Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) and the Yolo Food Bank have teamed up to get the extra food out. On Wednesday, the first emergency distribution was held at the HHSA Center in Woodland.

"We have about 60 distributions throughout the county every month but we felt like we needed to add some extra opportunities for CalFresh recipients to get additional food," said Genevieve Pyeatt, with the Yolo Food Bank.

In California, 5.5 million people have seen no money loaded onto their CalFresh cards this first week of November.

In Yolo County alone nearly 28,000 people rely on SNAP benefits through CalFresh payments. It totals $5.6 million in benefits a month countywide. The majority of those recipients are the elderly and families with children.

At 35 days, this is now the longest federal government shutdown in American history.

The White House on Tuesday said the Trump administration will comply with court orders to release partial SNAP funding through contingency funds, but it will only amount to about half of what is needed nationwide.

"It's going to take some time. The best way to get the full amount of SNAP benefits to those beneficiaries is for Democrats to reopen the government," said Karoline Leavitt, White House Press Secretary.

The Yolo County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved giving $225,000 in Pamona Funds to the Yolo Food Bank as they work to feed those in need.

"We will be doubling down our efforts to extend our reach for what we can do," said Mike Webb, county administrator.

The food bank anticipates as the shutdown continues thousands more people will need their services this month.

"This is an absolutely appalling situation that we find ourselves in. The war on poverty has become a war on the poor," said supervisor Mary Vixie Sandy.

The food bank says community donors, in just a couple of days, have donated over $165,000 dollars to help.

The county supervisors say their additional $225,000 is a drop in the bucket and encourages those who can to donate.

"When crisis arises, this community, this county steps up," said Vixie Sandy.

The county says to help meet the immediate need, emergency food distributions for SNAP participants will take place at the following Yolo County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) locations over the next two weeks:

Woodland HHSA Service Center, 25 N. Cottonwood Street – November 5 and 12 at 9:00 a.m.

West Sacramento HHSA Service Center, 500 Jefferson Boulevard – November 6 and 13 at 9:00 a.m.

Additionally, the Yolo Food Bank will deliver food to the UC Davis Basic Needs Center, where UC Davis staff will distribute food on campus to students at UC Davis Parking Lot 1 on November 8 and 15.

The Yolo Food Bank's Food First Campaign, running through December 15, will put every single dollar toward buying extra food for those in need.