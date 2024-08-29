Watch CBS News
MoneyWatch

X, formerly Twitter, to shutter its San Francisco headquarters on Sept. 13

By Megan Cerullo

Edited By Alain Sherter

/ CBS News

Mid-Market businesses brace for Musk moving X out of S.F.
Mid-Market businesses brace for Musk moving X out of S.F. 03:27

X, formerly known as Twitter, has revealed when it will permanently close its San Francisco headquarters after the Elon Musk-owned company earlier this year announced plans to move its operations to Texas

The official closing date will be Friday, Sept. 13, Fortune first reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. X informed employees of the impending office closure in a memo Thursday, according to the publication. New York Times reporter Kate Conger, who covers X, also reported that the headquarters will close Sept. 13. 

Twitter was launched in San Francisco in 2006, and its first headquarters was at 164 South Park Ave.

X did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Elon Musk To Close San Francisco X Office
A view of X, formerly Twitter, headquarters on August 06, 2024, in San Francisco, California.  Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

X workers had not previously been notified regarding when they'd be relocating, according to a separate Fortune report. Musk in July said he planned to relocate X and rocket maker Space X, which he also owns, from California to Texas, citing his opposition to a recently enacted California law banning school districts from requiring that schools notify parents if their children ask to be referred to by a different pronoun. 

"This is the final straw," Musk said in announcing that X would move its headquarters to Austin, Texas, and that Space X would move to Starbase, Texas. 

"I did make it clear to Governor Newsom about a year ago that laws of this nature would force families and companies to leave California to protect their children," he added. 

In a separate post on X, Musk had also complained about what he referred to as "gangs of violent drug addicts" that the billionaire entrepreneur said workers were forced to dodge "just to get in and out of the building," referring to San Francisco's mid-Market Street area, where X's headquarters is located.

Megan Cerullo

Megan Cerullo is a New York-based reporter for CBS MoneyWatch covering small business, workplace, health care, consumer spending and personal finance topics. She regularly appears on CBS News 24/7 to discuss her reporting.

© 2024 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.