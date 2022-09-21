Watch CBS News
Wrestling coach, former Olympian Quincey Clark arrested on suspicion of sexual crimes against minors in Roseville

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

ROSEVILLE – A wrestling coach and former Olympian has been arrested in Roseville on suspicion of crimes committed against minors, police announced on Wednesday.

Roseville police say they started investigating 50-year-old Quincey Lee Clark back on Sept. 3 after they got a tip from a community member.

Detectives soon identified several juveniles who had trained with Clark that he allegedly victimized. A case was then forwarded to the Placer County District Attorney's Office and, on Tuesday, a warrant was issued.

Clark, who competed in the 2000 Summer Olympics, was arrested that same day. He is facing several charges, including lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 18. 

