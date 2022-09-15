Would you watch 13 Stephen King movies for a chance to win $1,300?

Horror fans have been presented with the chance to win $1,300 in a movie marathon. Could you survive?

USDish.com is searching for one unlucky horror fan to watch 13 movies based on books written by legendary author Stephen King.

For putting you through hell or heaven if you're a horror fan, they are offering $1,300.

Your job is simple. Take note of your heart rate, favorite and least favorite movies, and if you are watching alone or with a friend.

The list of movies can be found below: