Work underway to make stretch of road in Pollock Pines where kids hit safer

POLLOCK PINES - Road work is underway on Pony Express Trail, a road in Pollock Pines where five school children were hit by a van.

The area, a 1-mile stretch, will be getting new crosswalks, lights, and stop signs after community concerns of speeding and dangerous driving in the area. The children were hit by the driver of the van last May. That driver remained at the scene when it happened.

One family member, Alison Warren, says it's a welcome change even if it didn't change what happened.

"I can't get upset. I can't get into the what if they had done this earlier we wouldn't be here. It is what it is and we count our blessings we have her still," said Warren.

District supervisors say the project began in 2018. They expressed sadness that this wasn't able to get done earlier due to delays in the process.