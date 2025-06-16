Watch CBS News
Woodland police investigating stabbing that left man hurt

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

An investigation is underway in Woodland after a man was stabbed early Monday morning, police say.

The investigation is happening near the intersection of California and W. Court streets.

dwyane-mayo-news-record-06162025.jpg
Scene of the investigation in Woodland. 

Woodland police confirmed that officers responded around 5 a.m. and found a man had been stabbed. Officers described the man's injuries as significant and he was taken to the hospital.

No suspect information has been released, but police noted that there is no known threat to the public.

Traffic is being diverted around the intersection for the time being. No estimated reopening time has been given. 

