Woodland home catches fire, resident rescued by other occupants

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
One person hurt in Woodland house fire
A person was rescued from an early morning house fire in Woodland on Thursday.

The fire broke out around 1 a.m. near 1st and Clover streets. Wodland Fire crews responded and found that the occupants had pulled a person out of the burning home to the front porch.

Woodland police officers were then able to carry the person to the front yard. They were then taken to the UC Davis Medical Center.

Firefighters say the person suffered burn injuries. No other updates have been given about the person's condition.

The interior of the home appears to have suffered significant damage in the fire.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation, but firefighters noted there were no working smoke alarms in the home. 

