Woodland substitute teacher, youth coach investigated in child sex abuse material case

Detectives are asking for help identifying possible victims in a child sexual abuse material case involving a Woodland substitute teacher.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force announced Friday that it has been investigating 41-year-old Woodland resident Kurt Willer.

Detectives served a search warrant at Willer's home Thursday. Investigators say the search was initially focused on child sexual abuse material, but they also uncovered evidence that Willer was allegedly trying to groom girls.

Willer is a substitute teacher at Woodland High School but is currently on paid administrative leave because of the investigation. He also worked as a coach for local youth sports teams.

Due to Willer's work with children, detectives are now trying to identify other possible victims.

The Woodland Joint Unified School District said it is not aware of any of its students being involved in the investigation.

Willer has not been arrested at this time, the sheriff's office says. The investigation remains ongoing.