Woodland woman arrested on arson counts after several grass fires

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a series of fires broke out in Woodland on Wednesday.

Woodland firefighters responded to at least four grass fires in quick succession that afternoon in the northern part of the city, near North Pioneer Avenue and East Beamer Street.

At least one fire spread to a business and caused damage, firefighters said.

Scene of the fire.

Woodland police said investigators reviewed surveillance video from the area as they looked into whether the fires had been intentionally set.

Later Wednesday evening, officers responded to a report of smoke near Churchill Downs Avenue and Santa Anita Drive. Police said they spotted a person who matched the description of a woman seen walking away from fires earlier in the day.

That person, identified by police as 41-year-old Woodland resident Amy Dorsey, allegedly ran from officers before eventually surrendering.

Dorsey was arrested and booked into the Yolo County Jail on several arson counts.