Woodland firefighters battling grass fires along Highway 113

Firefighters are battling grass fires near the Interstate 5 and Highway 113 interchange in Woodland on Wednesday afternoon.

One fire appears to have started behind the industrial area along North Pioneer Avenue.

Scene of the fire. Woodland Fire Department

Woodland Fire officials said the flames had spread to piles of railroad ties and continued moving along the east side of Highway 113. Wind and warm weather were complicating firefighting efforts.

Due to the fire, East Beamer Street is closed from Matmor Road to North Pioneer Avenue.

Another grass fire is burning north of E. Kentucky Avenue between N. Pioneer Avenue and County Road 101.

This is a developing story.