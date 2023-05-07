Watch CBS News
Woman shot to death early Sunday morning in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - A woman died from gunshot wounds in Sacramento early Sunday morning. 

Just before 3 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2000 block of 67th Avenue in Sacramento. According to the Sacramento Police Department, officers arrived at the reported location of the shooting and found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced deceased at the scene. 

Police say that one person has been detained in connection to the shooting. This appears to be an isolated incident. 

Police have not released any more information about the shooting.

First published on May 7, 2023 / 1:53 PM

