Woman shot in downtown Sacramento expected to survive

By CBS13 Staff

SACRAMENTO -- Police are investigating a shooting in Sacramento. 

The shooting happened just after 4:40 p.m. at 8th and J streets, according to a Sacramento Police Department spokesperson. A woman was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect or suspects fled the area. 

Police are investigating the incident.

No further information has been released. 

First published on October 12, 2022 / 5:34 PM

