Woman shot in downtown Sacramento expected to survive
SACRAMENTO -- Police are investigating a shooting in Sacramento.
The shooting happened just after 4:40 p.m. at 8th and J streets, according to a Sacramento Police Department spokesperson. A woman was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect or suspects fled the area.
Police are investigating the incident.
No further information has been released.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.