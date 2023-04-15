Woman who hid Rancho Cordova runaway for almost 2 years gets jail time

RANCHO CORDOVA - A former school teacher convicted of hiding a teen for almost two years at her Sacramento home has been sentenced to jail for almost a year.

On Friday, a judge sentenced Holga Olivares to 364 days in jail and two years of formal probation after Olivares had pled guilty to felony child-taking and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office. In addition, four years of county jail will be suspended after she completes probation.

On May 18, 2020, the boy, 15, ran away from home and went to Olivares' house where his girlfriend lived. Olivares then hid the child for approximately 21 months until he "inexplicably returned home" on March 11, 2022, according to Rancho Cordova police.

After an investigation, police arrested and booked Olivares into the Sacramento County Jail on charges of detention of a minor with the intent to conceal from a parent(s) and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

At the time of her arrest, Olivares was a second-grade teacher at Alice Birney K-8 School in the Sacramento Unified School District.