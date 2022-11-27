Watch CBS News
Woman, juvenile shot at party in Stockton, police looking for suspect

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

STOCKTON --  Police in Stockton have opened an investigation after two people were shot at a party Saturday night.

According to police, a 40-year-old woman and a juvenile are recovering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds after shots were fired into a home near Dusty Court and Sellers Circle in Stockton. The police did not clarify if they were related.

Officers do not have a motive for the shooting and are still on the scene searching for a suspect.

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on November 26, 2022 / 10:19 PM

