Woman, juvenile shot at party in Stockton, police looking for suspect

STOCKTON -- Police in Stockton have opened an investigation after two people were shot at a party Saturday night.

According to police, a 40-year-old woman and a juvenile are recovering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds after shots were fired into a home near Dusty Court and Sellers Circle in Stockton. The police did not clarify if they were related.

Officers do not have a motive for the shooting and are still on the scene searching for a suspect.