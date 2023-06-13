Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman hospitalized after being hit by pickup truck in Auburn

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

AUBURN — A woman is in the hospital after she was hit by a pickup truck while crossing a road in Auburn, police said Monday evening.

Auburn police said it happened just after 5:10 p.m. in the area of Highway 49 and Fulweiler Avenue.

The woman suffered moderate injuries and is expected to survive.

According to police, the driver stayed at the scene and was cooperating. DUI is not suspected.

First published on June 12, 2023 / 5:56 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.