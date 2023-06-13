Woman hospitalized after being hit by pickup truck in Auburn
AUBURN — A woman is in the hospital after she was hit by a pickup truck while crossing a road in Auburn, police said Monday evening.
Auburn police said it happened just after 5:10 p.m. in the area of Highway 49 and Fulweiler Avenue.
The woman suffered moderate injuries and is expected to survive.
According to police, the driver stayed at the scene and was cooperating. DUI is not suspected.
