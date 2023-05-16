Woman hit and killed by train in Modesto

MODESTO — Investigators said a woman died after being hit by a train in Modesto on Monday.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said dispatchers received a call just after 5 p.m. regarding the collision that happened on the 1100 block of 7th Street.

Officials declared the woman dead at 5:09 p.m.

According to the sheriff's office, a Hispanic woman appeared to have been walking on the tracks moments before she was hit by an oncoming train.

Her name has not yet been released.

The sheriff's office said the investigation remains active.