Woman found stabbed to death in south Sacramento residence

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a woman was found stabbed to death inside a south Sacramento home early Thursday morning.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says, around 4 a.m., they got a report about a stabbing at a home along Iron Gorge Drive near Elk Grove-Florin Road. A vehicle was also reportedly seen fleeing the area.

Deputies who responded to the scene found a woman inside who had no pulse.

First aid was started, but deputies say the woman was soon pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle that was believed to have been seen fleeing the scene has been located, but the sheriff's office says it's unclear if the subjects are related to the incident.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the woman killed. 

