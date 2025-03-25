Woman found dead, 2-year-old alive during Stockton welfare check

Toddler found inside home with dead woman during Stockton welfare check

STOCKTON — Officers performing a welfare check at a Stockton home discovered a deceased woman inside and a two-year-old child who was alive, police said Tuesday.

The Stockton Police Department said the 36-year-old woman was found with multiple lacerations on her body. The child was not harmed.

Investigators have ruled the case a homicide, but there were no details available on a suspect or motive.

Stockton police said they responded just after 6:30 a.m. to perform the welfare check at a residence along Melody Court. They were accompanied by personnel from the Stockton Fire Department.

On Monday, a similar situation unfolded north in Sacramento County. A 5-year-old child was found alive and alone inside a Carmichael apartment alongside a deceased woman.

That situation was not ruled a homicide. A cause of death for that woman was not yet released.