Woman found dead in car in Rocklin parking lot, police say

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
Authorities are investigating after a 21-year-old woman was found dead inside a vehicle in a Rocklin parking lot Wednesday afternoon.

The Rocklin Police Department said officers responded to a call at 3:23 p.m. reporting an unresponsive woman along the 1000 block of Sunset Boulevard.

When they arrived at the scene, officers located the woman inside the vehicle and confirmed she was dead.

Police say there were no obvious signs of foul play, and the woman was found alone in the car.

The Placer County Coroner's Office will release the woman's identity and determine the official cause of death.

