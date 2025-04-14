Woman found dead in home in Sacramento's Oak Park, persons of interest sought

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento police said Monday night they are searching for multiple persons of interest after a woman was found dead in an Oak Park home.

The woman was found in a home on W Street at 34th Street, near Sacramento High School. Sacramento police said a call regarding the situation came in around 7 p.m.

No additional details were provided regarding the people investigators are looking to speak with.

The name of the woman and details on how she died have not been released. Police only labeled her death as suspicious.

No arrests have been made.