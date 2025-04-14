Watch CBS News
Sacramento

Woman found dead in home in Sacramento's Oak Park, persons of interest sought

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
Read Full Bio
Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

Suspicious death investigation underway in Sacramento's Oak Park
Suspicious death investigation underway in Sacramento's Oak Park 00:31

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento police said Monday night they are searching for multiple persons of interest after a woman was found dead in an Oak Park home.

The woman was found in a home on W Street at 34th Street, near Sacramento High School. Sacramento police said a call regarding the situation came in around 7 p.m.

No additional details were provided regarding the people investigators are looking to speak with.

The name of the woman and details on how she died have not been released. Police only labeled her death as suspicious.

No arrests have been made.

Richard Ramos

Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.