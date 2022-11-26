Woman arrested after police pursuit in Ripon

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — A woman has been arrested after a police pursuit in Ripon Friday where she allegedly rammed a police car and hit another parked vehicle.

Just before 11 p.m. Friday, Ripon Police Officers responded to a License Plate Reader notification of a stolen vehicle and an associated alert for evading police from another law enforcement agency.

When police dispatch personnel observed the wanted vehicle on a city camera traveling east on Main Street near Wilma Avenue, an officer located it and attempted a traffic stop but the driver fled, according to police.

The pursuit temporarily stopped as the driver halted at the end of the roadway at Garrison Way where officers attempted a high risk stop. The driver of the vehicle made a turn and rammed a police unit, and after breaking free the vehicle fled again.

The pursuit then continued to Doak Boulevard where the suspect, identified as Jean Marie Tanguileg, collided with the roundabout at Vera Avenue and struck a parked car before coming to rest. She fled on foot, and the unidentified passenger was immediately detained.

Officers established a perimeter and with the assistance of air support from the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department located the driver in the backyard of a residence in the 1100 block of Emily Lane where she was taken into custody, according to police.

Tanguileg was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on several charges including assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a stolen vehicle, felony evasion, resisting arrest, driving without a license and an outstanding warrant.

Although there was damage to a department patrol vehicle, no officers or community members were injury during the incident.