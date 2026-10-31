Witness shares experience of mass shooting at Spirit Halloween in Fairfield

Friday night, a mass shooting inside a Spirit Halloween store in Fairfield left a woman dead and six other people injured, including two people with critical injuries according to police.

Jocelyn Lopez, a customer inside the store that night, described the horrifying moments after gunfire rang out inside.

"We thought it was, like, balloons, but no, it wasn't," Lopez said. "It was gunshots."

For her, it was a normal shopping day that turned into a mass shooting.

Lopez said she was in line with her sister to purchase her items, but instead dropped to the ground to attempt to hide from the shooter.

"After, like, two minutes or five minutes go by, everything is, like, silent," Lopez said. She said her sister and she then fled from the store.

Fairfield residents who did not witness the shooting expressed shock and sadness about the violence happening so close to home.

"You hear about this all the time, but when it happens right next to you, in your own town, it kind of, you know, takes a little jab to the heart," Joseph Cole, a Fairfield resident, said. "I mean, it could have been my mother, my sister."

Spirit Halloween has been closed since Friday night. Store representatives say out of respect for those impacted, they will remain closed until further notice.