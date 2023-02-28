With millions in revenue from new tax, Elk Grove looking for ways to end homelessness

With millions in new tax revenues, Elk Grove looking for ways to end homelessness

ELK GROVE - Efforts are underway to help solve homelessness in Elk Grove.

The city will soon have millions of dollars to spend and they're looking for ways to help people currently living on the streets. Community members are coming together to help end homelessness in Elk Grove.

"It's very sad to see," said Elk Grove resident Ruth Reynolds.

Last November, Elk voters passed a new sales tax increase, and now the city has a big pot of money that can help fund a variety of civic needs.

"It's expected to generate overall about $21 million annually," said Sarah Bontrager, Elk Grove Housing and Public Services Manager.

Addressing homelessness is a priority for 77% of people who live in Elk Grove. There are about 150 people experiencing homelessness, which is a mix of single adults and families with children.

"We have a lot of unhoused people here. They are not as visible as they are in many other communities but they are here," said Mark Hedlund, a homeless advocate.

"I see them regularly, a lot of them have mental health issues," said Ruth Reynolds, an Elk Grove resident.

Last year, the city council passed strict new homeless measures that ban more than three people from camping in the same spot and prohibit placing tents on sidewalks or blocking public facilities.

"I think it's very sad that as a community we can't help those people," said Reynolds.

Now, some people's top priority is creating an emergency homeless shelter to get people off the streets.

"There is nothing down here for them like that, we've had a couple temporary shelters here and there but it needs to be consistent," said Hedlund.

"Particularly when we have weather like this," said Reynolds.

Other ideas to help prevent homelessness include creating more affordable housing, eviction prevention funding, rental assistance, and job training programs.

"We'll take this feedback, look at what's realistic to get going and then we start budgeting for some projects," said Bontrager.

The new one-percent sales tax increase goes into effect on April first, and the city hopes to start spending the additional revenue by this summer.