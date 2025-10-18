Hundreds participate in Witches on the Lake at Lake Natoma to raise money for childhood cancer

A witchy wave took over Lake Natoma on Saturday. Hundreds of people dressed up as witches and wizards paddleboarded to the Rainbow Bridge from Black Miners Bar, all for a good cause. The event's goal is to raise money and awareness for childhood cancer.

More than a thousand people were signed up for this year's Witch's Paddle and hundreds showed up to paddle, donate and raise awareness for childhood cancer.

"This year is in her honor. We have a big poster over there that this year is in memory of Ivy Foley," said organizer of Witches on the Lake, Janay Taua.

Ivy was the inspiration behind Witches on the Lake.

"A really good friend, her daughter was diagnosed with a rare form of pediatric cancer, and the thought of doing this — so many people in our area love to paddleboard, myself and friends included. I wanted to do a paddleboard event and I said, 'Let's partner it with a charity,'" said Taua.

All donations from the event will go to Keaton's Child Cancer Alliance, a local nonprofit.

Ivy passed away earlier this year, but her family was there to paddle in her honor.

"It can be really lonely. Especially when your child is in the depths of treatment, it can be very lonely. So events like this, it just makes your burdens lighten a little bit," said Lindsay Foley, Ivy's mother. "And on the other side of it, now that my daughter has passed, it's also very lonely, and to see all the love and support out here is huge."

"I think it's great. The energy, the costumes, the kids. I think that's great, to bring everybody out for such a thing. If you look at the line of cars waiting to get in, it's great," said Sacramento resident Stacey Sturtebant.

The event started four years ago with 70 people, and it's exploded with hundreds of participants since then.

"I'm blown away and people are still walking down the streets with their boards. It's pretty awesome," said Lindsay.

"We brought candy because we weren't sure if we were supposed to hand out candy or not. But apparently, businesses donate their candy," said Rancho Cordova resident Jessica Brown.

Besides paddling for a purpose, there were floating trick-or-treat stations for the kids.

"There's a lot of people that do come just because it's a fun themed event, but there are many people that come because of what the event is for and that's what makes it really special," said Taua.

Organizers say they're still waiting on final numbers, but it's looking like they raised about $10,000 through the event.