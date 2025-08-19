Winters man gets 30 days in prison for sexually assaulting woman on flight from Seattle to Sacramento

A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced a Northern California man to 30 days in prison for sexually assaulting a woman last year on a flight from Seattle to Sacramento, prosecutors announced.

Jeff Lorenzo, 40, sexually assaulted a 20-year-old woman who sat between him and a co-worker of his on an August 9, 2024, flight, the U.S. Attorney's Office Eastern District of California said.

Prosecutors said Lorenzo repeatedly touched the woman without her consent, grazing her leg with his hand, pressing his arm into her breast and, at one point, putting his head near her crotch under the pretense of retrieving his dropped phone.

Lorenzo's inappropriate behavior allegedly was not isolated to this incident. His co-workers told authorities that he had a history of harassment and acting inappropriately toward women.

Lorenzo is from the Yolo County town of Winters, located about 30 miles from the city of Sacramento.