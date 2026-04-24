Wings Over Solano returns with debut of Pink Jet led by all-female crew

This weekend, more than 100,000 people are expected to pack Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield for the Wings Over Solano Air Show, which only happens every two years.

The event features inspiring performances from groups like the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the Academy Wings of Blue. But what may end up being the most eye-catching performance is a first-time addition to the show: The Pink Jet.

The Pink Jet is an all-female flight crew on a mission as their bright pink Albatros fighter jet soars through the sky, spitting out pink smoke with pilots dressed in pink flight suits.

"It's such an incredible aircraft, an incredible jet, and it displays so well," said pilot and Aerial Angels The Pink Jet president, Stephanie Goetz.

It is a flight honoring the fight of millions of women who have battled and are battling breast cancer, in memory of the Aerial Angels founder and former president.

"We're building on this legacy of Steve Oakley and his wife, Jamie, who really built this aircraft and built this vision and mission for breast cancer awareness, early detection, supporting survivors," said Goetz.

As it races through the sky, the fighter jet is also meant to break barriers, helping young girls get inspired and interested in aviation.

"That gives them a chance to see that they too, can do it as well," said Pink Jet pilot Olga Sannikova.

Before Stephanie Goetz took to the skies she was a news anchor, including for CBS stations.

"I got introduced to aviation when someone called me out of the blue to do a story on aviation. He was a flight instructor, 80 years old, and I went and did the story with him," said Goetz.

From there, the sky was the limit.

Whether it is cancer or shattering glass ceilings, the message of The Pink Jet is simple.

"It is possible with a positive attitude, with working hard, with really pushing yourself past any barriers that you might have," said Goetz.

For those attending the air show this year, there are some security changes to keep in mind. Attendees who do not have a real ID will be required to provide a second form of identification like a passport or a social security card to get onto the base. Visitors under 18 do not have to provide any ID.

The show is entirely free and open to the public on Saturday and Sunday.