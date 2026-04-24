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Photos: Wings Over Solano 2026

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Dan Pickle

F-4u Corsair

F-15 Eagle

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Dan Pickle

F-15 Eagle

P-38 Lightning

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Dan Pickle

P-38 Lightning

T-38 Talon

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Dan Pickle

T-38 Talon

The Pink Jet

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Dan Pickle

The Pink Jet

Thunderbirds

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Dan Pickle

Thunderbirds

Thunderbirds

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Dan Pickle

Thunderbirds

Thunderbirds

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Dan Pickle

Thunderbirds

Aaron Deliu

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Dan Pickle

Aaron Deliu

Anthony Oshinuga

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Dan Pickle

Anthony Oshinuga

C45 expediter

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Dan Pickle

C45 expediter

Pink Jet

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Dan Pickle

Pink Jet

Pink Jet

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Dan Pickle

Pink Jet

Sukhoi west demo team

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Dan Pickle

Sukhoi West Demo Team

Thunderbirds

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Dan Pickle

Thunderbirds

Thunderbirds

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Dan Pickle

Thunderbirds

Tuckers Air Patrol

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Dan Pickle

Tuckers Air Patrol

Vicky Benzing

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Dan Pickle

Vicky Benzing

Vicky Benzing

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Dan Pickle

Vicky Benzing

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