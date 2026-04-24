Photos: Wings Over Solano 2026
F-4u Corsair
F-15 Eagle
F-15 Eagle
P-38 Lightning
P-38 Lightning
T-38 Talon
T-38 Talon
The Pink Jet
The Pink Jet
Thunderbirds
Thunderbirds
Thunderbirds
Thunderbirds
Thunderbirds
Thunderbirds
Aaron Deliu
Aaron Deliu
Anthony Oshinuga
Anthony Oshinuga
C45 expediter
C45 expediter
Pink Jet
Pink Jet
Pink Jet
Pink Jet
Sukhoi west demo team
Sukhoi West Demo Team
Thunderbirds
Thunderbirds
Thunderbirds
Thunderbirds
Tuckers Air Patrol
Tuckers Air Patrol
Vicky Benzing
Vicky Benzing
Vicky Benzing
Vicky Benzing