Wilton Rancheria Tribe says flooding near Elk Grove threatens sacred burial grounds

ELK GROVE — The Wilton Rancheria Tribe in Elk Grove said Monday that flooding caused by the weekend storm has threatened to disturb their sacred burial grounds.

The tribe said it has burial sites along the Cosumnes River near the original rancheria site in Wilton, which is just east of Elk Grove.

The public is asked to report any sightings of artifacts or bones to the tribe.

Jese Tarango, the chairman of Wilton Rancheria, said in a statement:

"There are hundreds of unmarked Wilton Rancheria ancestral burial sites along the Cosumnes River that date back many generations. These are sacred grounds and we are asking members of the public to please report any sightings of artifacts or remains to the Tribe, and to avoid physical contact with any specimens. We thank you and greatly appreciate your cooperation."

The area of Dillard Road and Highway 99, south of Elk Grove and the Cosumnes River, was heavily flooded by the river and closed down as a result of the heavy rain from the storm. That stretch of the highway, from Twin Cities Road to Grant Line Road, fully reopened overnight.

The Sacramento Valley remains on flood watch as another major storm is expected to impact Northern California on Wednesday and Thursday.

A slew of alerts issued ahead of the next storm, including a Flood Watch and High Wind Watch for the Valley & Foothills. pic.twitter.com/C0fgJNk6h6 — Nic Merianos (@NickMerianos) January 2, 2023