Judge rules placing sexually violent predator in Alta home as unsafe

A Placer County judge has ruled that the proposed placement in Alta is not safe for sexual violent predator William Stephenson.

During Friday's hearing, Stephenson appeared virtually. The proposed location was a 1,800 square foot home with three bedrooms and two bathrooms along Alta Oaks Road.

The decision comes after residents in the area expressed frustrations over the possibility that Stephenson could be placed in their community. Many families homeschool their children in the area, with some people saying there is at least one home registered with the state as a private school.

Stephenson has served prison time for sexually violent crimes dating back to the 1980s. But since then, the California Department of State Hospitals, along with its contractors, have struggled to find a place for him to live.

At one point, officials suggested that he could be released as a transient, a possibility that raised serious concerns for law enforcement and residents.