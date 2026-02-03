Alta residents continue pushback as court reconsiders sexually violent predator placement

Alta residents continue to voice strong opposition, as legal concerns prompt the court to re-evaluate the proposed site.

The Placer County District Attorney's Office says unspecified "potential legal issues" are forcing the court to take another look at the location chosen for William Stephenson, a convicted sexually violent predator whose crimes date back to the 1980s.

Residents along Alta Oaks Road say they simply want to be heard.

Many families in the area homeschool their children, and neighbors say at least one nearby home is registered with the state as a private school, something they believe should factor into placement decisions.

"There's a lot of parents that homeschool up here," said Alta resident Isaac Harris. "There's one in particular that is right next door to here and they're registered as a private school at the state."

In response to the proposed placement, neighbors have even come together to create a community park on private property near the site. The group is now working to get the park officially permitted by the county.

"We're willing to stand up for our community," Harris said. "We're willing to do whatever it takes to protect our children and women."

Those concerns are now being echoed at the state level.

The California State Assembly has approved AB 767, a bill that would require officials to consider home-schooled children, daycare centers, and other local conditions when determining placement sites for certain sexually violent predators.

"Having homeschool protections as well as daycare center protections will help protect our kids in any future placements," said Assemblymember Heather Hadwick.

Residents say Alta's rural setting adds to their fear, noting how isolated homes are from one another.

"That's frightening too, that anybody even screaming might not have a chance because we're so far from each other," said resident Tamara Cole.

Stephenson has served prison time for sexually violent crimes. After completing his sentence, state officials have struggled to find a permanent placement for him. At one point, officials even considered a transient release.

Placer County District Attorney Morgan Gire says the process is complicated and often contentious.

"No one wants them in their neighborhood," Gire said. "But at the end of the day, the house has to be suitable, legally sufficient, not near schools or parks and then we have to do deeper dives and hear from the community."

Despite the delay, residents say they're not backing down.

"We're going to all lengths to try to avoid having this predator amongst us," Cole said.

A court hearing is scheduled for February 13, where the district attorney's office says it will listen to evidence related to the proposed location. No final decision is expected at that time.

Until one is made, residents say they will continue to raise their voices.