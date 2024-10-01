Will port strike impact operations at Port of West Sacramento?

SACRAMENTO — In a historic move, port workers have hit the picket line for the first time in nearly 50 years, raising concerns about catastrophic economic impacts.

As the East and Gulf Coast unions walk out, the ultimate question remains: will this strike impact other ports, including operations in West Sacramento?

"We do not anticipate any impacts to operations at the Port of West Sacramento from the current strikes taking place primarily on the East Coast and the Gulf Coast," port officials there said.

While West Sacramento is primarily a "bulk port," they deal with rice exports and cement imports and said they don't think the walkout will disrupt their operations. However, they could not comment on how a prolonged strike might eventually impact the supply chain.

Tim Campbell, president of Local 18 at the Port of West Sacramento, warned the ongoing strike could have a ripple effect, impacting families, stores, and communities across the nation.

"To me, this is the kick heard around the world. This will impact everybody. The ripple effect of this will impact everybody," Campbell said. "What's happened from there is people are not being compensated for their hard work."

The International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) is asking for higher wages and protections against automation and has rejected an offer from negotiators for a 50% increase over six years and keep automation restrictions already in place from the former contract. The longshore union on the West Coast, the ILWU, is different than the striking ILA members but Campbell said they will support their fellow union workers until they get a fair contract.

"We will not unload any ships here that has been diverted ILA. We will stand solid with our union brother and sisters out there," Campbell said.

Analysts predict no immediate impacts if the strike only lasts a few days—but if it continues for weeks, the impacts could cost the economy up to $4.5 billion a day.

"We will see impact of what comes in the future but it's going to be catastrophic," Campbell said.

While port operations won't be directly impacted, Sacramento and the rest of the nation could feel the impacts of shortages and reignited inflation if it is a prolonged problem.