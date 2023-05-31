Why more potholes are popping up in one of the worst years ever

This is one of the worst years ever for potholes, and chances are you've either run into one or avoided hitting one.

The massive winter storms led us to expect a rise in sinkholes and potholes, but it was unknown where California and the Sacramento region ranked when it came to the number of potholes.

QuoteWizard conducted a survey, looking at car repair alignments, tire repairs, and the reasons why they were necessary.

California ranks second worst in the nation when it comes to pothole problems.

Los Angeles is the worst, coming in at number one. San Francisco ranks number three, and the Sacramento region has the sixth worst pothole problem.

The average cost to fix a vehicle damaged by a pothole is over $300.

There are several contributing factors that make this a huge problem in California, especially this year. This includes poor road infrastructure, changes in temperature, and extreme water runoff.

Additionally, spring is the worst time of the year for potholes as the weakened ground from all the storms meets the warming sun.