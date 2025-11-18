Person dies in Wheatland after being struck by Union Pacific train

An investigation is underway in Yuba County after a person was struck and killed by a train Tuesday morning.

Union Pacific officials say the incident happened around 10 a.m. on the tracks near Highway 65 and Evergreen Drive in the Wheatland area.

The train hit a person who was trespassing on the tracks, officials say; the person died at the scene.

Exactly what led up to the person being on the tracks is being investigated.

No one on the train was hurt in the incident, officials say.

The name of the person who died has not been released by authorities at this time.